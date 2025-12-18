NIA arrests 9th accused, a Kashmir resident, in Red Fort blast case

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Jammu and Kashmir resident, a close associate of suicide bomber Umar-un-Nabi, in connection with the Red Fort area blast, making it the ninth arrest in the case, officials said on Thursday.

Yasir Ahmad Dar allegedly played an active role in the conspiracy behind the blast that claimed 15 lives and left many others injured on November 10, they said.

An active participant in the conspiracy, Dar had allegedly taken an oath for carrying out self-sacrificial operations, the NIA said.

"The 9th person to be arrested in the case, Yasir Ahmad Dar is a resident of Shopian, Srinagar (J&K). He was nabbed by NIA from New Delhi, and placed under arrest...," an NIA spokesperson said in a statement.

Dar was in close contact with the other accused persons in the case, including Umar-un-Nabi (the deceased perpetrator of the bombing) as well as Mufti Irfan.