NIA arrests absconding aide of Maoists from Kerala

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested from Kerala an alleged aide of armed cadres of the CPI (Maoist) terror organisation for his involvement in the 2021 Jharkhand Lanji Forest IED blast which left three security personnel dead and as many injured.

Sawan Tuti alias Saban Tuti, a resident of Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand, was nabbed on Monday from Idukki district of Kerala, where he had been hiding in Munnar, a statement issued by the NIA said.

The NIA, acting in coordination with Kerala Police, arrested him on the basis of inputs received, it said.

A mobile phone, along with SIM cards and various documents, including materials revealing the identities of the accused person, were recovered during the operation, the statement said.

The accused, who had been chargesheeted in the case, was carrying a non-bailable warrant of arrest and a cash reward of Rs 20,000 against him, it said.

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast was carried out in March 2021 in the Lanji Forest Hill Area of Chakradharpur, West Singhbhum, Jharkhand.

"Three Jharkhand Jaguar personnel were killed in the blast and three other security personnel, including one ASI/RO of CRPF, were grievously injured," the probe agency said.

NIA investigation in the case revealed that Sawan was an active Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the proscribed terrorist organisation, CPI(Maoist).

He was part of the larger conspiracy hatched in association with armed cadres of the outfit under the leadership and direction of its top cadres, the NIA said.

Investigation in the case is continuing as part of NIA's efforts to trace other accused and conspirators, it added.