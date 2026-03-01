NIA arrests absconding Nepali citizen in fake Indian currency case

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Sunday arrested a Nepali citizen, absconding since 2014, in a fake Indian currency case involving a Dubai-based Pakistani national.

Noor Mohammed of Nepal's Bara district, carrying a non-bailable warrant, was apprehended from the Shahpur Patori area in Bihar's Samastipur, officials said.

The NIA had chargesheeted him before its special court at Patiala House Courts in New Delhi in the case in November 2017.

The probe agency had registered the case in June 2014 following the recovery of 4,988 high-quality fake indian currency notes (FICN) of Rs 1,000 denomination, with a face value of Rs 49,88,000, in April 2014.

The currency, seized at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, was brought into the country from Dubai on April 17 and 18, according to a statement issued by the NIA.

The NIA investigation had revealed that the accused, Noor Mohammed, had entered into a criminal conspiracy with co-accused Ekramul Ansari and others, including Pakistani national Syed Muhammad Shafi alias Shafi Chacha, for the procurement, transportation, supply and circulation of high-quality FICN in India.

As part of the conspiracy aiming to impact the country's monetary stability, Noor Mohammed had facilitated meetings between the co-accused for the transportation and supply of FICN, the NIA said.

NIA further found during the investigation that he had closely monitored the delivery of the seized consignment.

The investigation is ongoing, the agency said. PTI AKV SHS