NIA arrests arms supplier in Punjab VHP leader murder case

cNew Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) A key accused, who had supplied the illegal arms and ammunition used in the high-profile murder of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar alias Vikas Bagga in Punjab, was arrested on Sunday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a coordinated operation with the Delhi Police Special Cell.

The accused Dharminder Kumar alias Kunal (22), wanted in the case, was nabbed by the teams of the NIA and Delhi Police Special Cell, in Punjab's Ludhiana, an official statement said.

He has been taken into custody under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act, it said.

NIA investigations had revealed that he had procured the illegal arms and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh, and had supplied the same to the ground shooters on the directions of foreign-based Khalistani terrorist Harwinder Kumar alias Sonu, said the statement issued by the anti-terror agency.

"Kumar, procured weapons from Madhya Pradesh used in the assassination of Vikas Prabhakar. He was nabbed from Balmiki Colony in Ludhiana by a joint team of NIA and Delhi Police Special Cell," Additional Commissioner of Police P S Kushwah said.

The shooters, identified as Mandeep Kumar alias Mangli and Surinder Kumar alias Rika, both residents of Punjab's SBS Nagar, were arrested on April 16 and are currently in judicial custody, it said.

A hunt is on for two other accused, absconding Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operatives namely Harjit Singh alias Ladhi and Kulveer Singh alias Sidhu, who are carrying a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each for their arrest, the NIA said.

Bagga, the Nangal president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), was shot dead in his confectionary shop in Nangal in Punjab's Roopnagar district on April 13. NIA took over the case from the state police on May 9.

According to the Delhi Police, Kumar has confessed to his involvement in the crime.

He has been previously involved in supply of illegal arms from Madhya Pradesh and has two cases of the Arms Act registered against him in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, they said.