NIA arrests banned CPI (Maoist)'s senior member in seizure of explosives case

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a senior member of the banned CPI (Maoist) in a 2021 case related to seizure of arms, ammunition and explosives in Bihar, an official statement issued on Wednesday said.

Uday ji alias Rajesh Kumar Sinha, a special area committee member of CPI (Maoist), has been arrested under various provisions of the Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, Criminal Law Amendment Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the case registered in June 2021, it said.

Apart from arms, ammunition and improvised hand grenades, several incriminating articles and equipment used in manufacturing of arms and explosives, along with documents and materials, were seized at the time of the original registration of the case, said the statement issued by the probe agency.

These were recovered from Maoist operative Parshuram Singh alias Nandlal, who had visited a CPI (Maoist) camp located in Budhapahad, Jharkhand, and met Mithilesh Mehta alias Mithilesh Verma alias Abhishek alias Rohit alias Bhikhari alis Gehuda and supplied improvised hand grenades, it said.

"Uday ji was found instrumental in providing financial and logistics support to Parshuram Singh, who was manufacturing the improvised hand grenades at his garage in Danapur. These improvised hand grenades were further supplied to naxals at Budhapahad," the statement said.

Investigations have revealed a huge conspiracy to supply arms, ammunition and explosive materials to the proscribed terrorist organisation, CPI (Maoist), it said.

In December 2021, the NIA had filed a charge sheet against five accused persons, namely Parshuram Singh, Sanjay Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Prem Raj alias Gautam and Md Badruddin, the statement said.

During further investigation, the role of one Mithilesh Mehta alias Mithilesh Verma, a central committee member of CPI (Maoist), had also come to light, it said.

He was remanded to custody in June 2022 and was charge sheeted in November of the same year, the NIA said. PTI AKV AKV KSS KSS