NIA arrests key accused in ULFA-I bomb planting case

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The NIA on Thursday said it has arrested a key accused in connection with the planting of explosive devices across Assam by the terrorist outfit ULFA(I) as part of an armed protest against Independence Day celebrations in the country.

Girish Baruah alias Gautam Baruah was nabbed from the outskirts of Bengaluru where he was hiding out, the National Investigation Agency said in a statement.

A case was registered this month by the NIA in connection with the planting of explosive devices across Assam by the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent, it said.

The accused was part of the group of ULFA(I) operatives that had placed improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at locations in North Lakhimpur district in Assam at the behest of the top leadership of the outfit, the NIA said.

Baruah was arrested and produced before a special NIA court in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The court passed an order for transit remand and his production before NIA special court in Guwahati.

Investigations in the case are continuing, the NIA said.