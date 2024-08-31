NIA arrests key accused involved in recruitment, funds collection for CPI (Maoist)

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) The NIA on Saturday arrested a key accused actively involved in recruitment and funds collection for the banned CPI (Maoist), it said in a statement.

The accused has been identified as Ajay Singhal alias Aman, a native of Haryana's Sonipat district who was residing in SAS Nagar, Punjab.

According to the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) investigation, Singhal was in charge of the state organising committee of the CPI (Maoist) in Haryana and actively involved in the revival of activities of the banned organisation in the Northern Regional Bureau states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.

The accused had been visiting Jharkhand and Bihar to collect funds from CPI (Maoist) central committee member Pramod Mishra alias Vanbihari and Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee commander/secretary Sandeep Yadav, the statement said.

The NIA on Friday conducted searches at several locations in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh in a case related to concerted attempts by leaders, cadres and sympathisers/overground workers of the CPI (Maoist) to re-energise its influence as part of a nefarious anti-India agenda. PTI AKV SZM