NIA arrests key man wanted in Amritsar grenade attack case

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a wanted terror accused from Bihar in connection with the Amritsar temple grenade attack case.

Sharanjit Kumar alias Sunny, a native of Bhaini Bangar village in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, was nabbed from Gaya Ji, an official statement said.

Sharanjit was found to have been actively involved in the conspiracy and execution of the attack that took place in the early hours of March 15 this year, it said.

The grenade was thrown by two bike-borne persons, Gursidak Singh and Vishal Gill, who were working under the directions of their handlers based in Europe, US, and Canada, said the NIA.

The handlers had provided terror hardware, funds, logistical support and target details to their on-ground operatives in India, the counter terror agency found.

According to the NIA investigations, Gursidak and Vishal were involved in procurement and supply of multiple consignments of grenades as well as arms and ammunition.

A consignment of four grenades was received by Sharanjit from another arrested accused in Batala, Gurdaspur, on March 1.

He, in turn, handed over one grenade to Gursidak and Vishal two days before the attack, the NIA said.

Sharanjit had absconded from Batala after NIA searched the area a month ago, the agency said. He was finally traced to Gaya Ji. PTI AKV VN VN