NIA arrests key operative of jailed gangster Aman Sahu in J'khand coal mining extortion case

Ranchi, Aug 7 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key operative of jailed gangster Aman Sahu for his alleged involvement in channelising money extorted from collieries in Jharkhand, officials said on Wednesday.

Akash Kumar Sahu alias Akas Sahu was arrested here on Tuesday, they said.

His arrest came a day after another gang member, Shankar Yadav, was charge-sheeted by the NIA in the case. Akash is the 26th accused to be arrested in the case.

NIA, which took over the investigation from the state police in March 2021, found Akash to have been actively involved, along with Yadav and others, in channelising extortion money for Aman, a statement issued by the probe agency said.

Akash and Yadav had created false fronts to invest the extorted money in the real estate sector, it said.

According to NIA investigations, Akash was facilitating several important members of the Aman Sahu gang with logistics and other support.

The case was originally registered at the Balumath police station in Latehar district on December 19, 2020, following an attack at the Tetariyakhad coal mine.

Aman, along with gangster Sujit Sinha and others, had hatched the conspiracy to extort money and disrupt the operations at the colliery, and had accordingly, planned the deadly attack, the statement said.

The Aman Sahu gang has the notorious distinction of being involved in several sensational crimes in Jharkhand, including firing on police officers and jail staff.

Sahu's main targets have been businessmen and contractors. The gang has also developed connections with splinter naxal organisations and other organised criminal gangs outside the state to carry out its criminal activities, the NIA said.