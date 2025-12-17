NIA arrests linchpin in multi-state arms trafficking case

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the linchpin of an illegal arms and ammunition trafficking case, originating from Bihar and spread across various parts of northern India, officials said on Wednesday.

Kamalkant Verma alias Uncle Ji from Patna is the 11th accused to be arrested in the case, they said.

NIA investigations have revealed that Kamalkant played a vital role in the syndicate, involved in procuring ammunition illegally from various gun houses of Haryana and other places.

The ammunition was then smuggled to Uttar Pradesh and further delivered to Bihar and other parts of the country, the agency said in a statement.

Kamalkant's arrest comes days after searches conducted by the NIA at 23 locations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana led to the arrest of four other accused -- Ravi Ranjan, Shashi Prakash, Vijay Kalra and Kush Kalra.

The searches, conducted on December 4, also resulted in multiple arms and ammunition being seized.

The latest arrest marks an important step in the NIA's ongoing investigation in the case, and its efforts to dismantle the supply chain linked with illegal arms and ammunition smuggling in north India, the statement said. PTI AKV DIV DIV