NIA arrests man for mob attack on BJP leader in West Bengal

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a man in connection with a mob attack on BJP leader Priyangu Pandey in West Bengal.

Md Amir alias Sonu, who was absconding, had a non-bailable warrant issued against him, the NIA said in a statement issued on Tuesday. Amir from North 24 Pargana district was arrested from Bhatpara on Monday, it said.

Pandey and his entourage were attacked near gate number 3 of Anglo-Indian Jute Mill staff quarter Bhatpara on August 28, last year. Two people, including the driver, suffered gunshot injuries.

The NIA, which took over the investigation and re-registered the case in October 2024, will continue its investigation in the case, the statement said.