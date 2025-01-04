NIA arrests man from J'khand for collecting money to promote banned CPI's (Maoist) ideology

Ranchi, Jan 4 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key accused involved in collecting money to promote the ideology of a banned CPI (Maoist) outfit in Jharkhand, according to an official statement.

Bachha Singh alias Bachha Babu Singh, a resident of Govindpur(B) in district Bokaro of Jharkhand was apprehended by the NIA on Friday, it said.

NIA, which took over the case from the Anandpur Police in August 2023 found that Bachha Singh was the Secretary of Majdoor Sanghatan Samiti (MSS), currently banned by the Jharkhand state government, the statement issued by the NIA read.

The accused was actively associated with the proscribed terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist) and its top leaders, it said.

"He was involved in the collection of money to promote the outfit's ideology and strengthen its activities in Jharkhand and other places," the statement said.

The case was originally registered by the local police in July 2022 following the arrest of three CPI (Maoist) cadres in the Chaibasa district of Jharkhand, when they were on their way to meet Misir Besra, a Polit Bureau member of CPI (Maoist), to deliver letters written by Maoists Lajim Ansari and Saurabh, it said. PTI AKV HIG HIG