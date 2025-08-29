NIA arrests man involved in smuggling arms & ammunition from Nagaland to Bihar

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a wanted accused involved in smuggling arms and ammunition from Nagaland to Bihar, officials said on Friday.

Manjoor Khan alias Babu Bhai was a close aide of prime accused Vikash Kumar, who was actively involved in smuggling prohibited bore weapons, including AK-47 rifles, from Nagaland to Bihar, they said.

The NIA investigation revealed that Manjoor conspired with his co-accused to smuggle prohibited weapons with the intent of disrupting public peace and safety, thereby endangering national security, a statement issued by the probe agency said.

The NIA, which took over the case in August 2024, uncovered the role of Manjoor in the conspiracy during the course of investigation.

The case was originally registered by the Fakuli police in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district after the recovery of one AK-47 rifle with lens and live ammunition at Murghatiya Bridge, the statement said.

Police also arrested four accused and filed a chargesheet under the Arms Act against them.

After taking over the probe, the NIA filed the first supplementary chargesheet against the accused - Vikash Kumar, Satyam Kumar, Devmani Rai and Ahmad Ansari, the statement said, adding that the investigation into the case is underway. PTI AKV ARI