NIA arrests one more in West Bengal explosive seizure case

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested one more person in a case related to the seizure of a huge cache of electric and non-electric detonators and explosives in West Bengal, an official said.

Manoj Ghosh, a resident of district Birbhum in West Bengal, was held from Bahadurpur, taking the total number of arrests made in connection with the case registered in June last year to seven, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The official said Ghosh was arrested on the basis of disclosures by three previously arrested accused, Rintu Sk, Merajuddin Ali Khan alias “Meraj” and Mir Mohd Nuruzzaman alias “Romeo” alias “Prince”. NIA had already charge-sheeted Meraj and Prince on June 28 in the case.

“Ghosh has been identified as one of the illegal miners (illegal operator of a stone quarry) to whom Rintu SK used to supply gelatin, detonators and ammonium nitrate.

"A raid conducted at his illegal godown on June 28 had led to the seizure of one pistol along with ammunition, 16.25 kgs of gelatin sticks (total of 130 in number) and a bag containing 50 kg of ammonium nitrate,” the spokesperson said.

The case was registered following the seizure of around 81,000 electric detonators from a vehicle in the Md Bazar Police Station area in Birbhum by a team of STF, West Bengal.

The vehicle’s driver, Ashish Keora, was also arrested and subsequent searches had led to the seizure of another 2,525 electric detonators, 27,000 kg of ammonium nitrate and 1,625 kgs of gelatin sticks from an illegal Godown, the spokesperson said. PTI SKL RT