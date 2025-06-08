NIA arrests three insurgents for deadly attack on security forces in strife-torn Manipur

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested three insurgents in a case related to a deadly attack on security forces that killed two police commandos and injured several others in ethnic violence-hit Manipur last year, officials said on Sunday.

The three men, along with their associates, planned, conspired and executed the attack on an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) post and security forces at Moreh in Tengnoupal district on January 17, 2024, they said.

Among the arrested accused is Thangminlen Mate, a resident of Tengnoupal district and member of the Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal (KIT) insurgent group, an official statement said.

He played a key role in orchestrating and carrying out the attack, it said.

"He was apprehended on May 19, 2025, from Silchar, Assam, and produced before the NIA court in Guwahati, which remanded him to custody until May 28. He is currently lodged in Guwahati Central Jail under judicial custody," the statement issued by the probe agency said.

The other accused, Kamginthang Gangte, a member of the Kuki National Army (KNA), and Hentinthang Kipgen alias Thangneo Kipgen, associated with the village volunteers’ group in Churachandpur district, were arrested from Imphal on June 6, the statement said.

"They were presented before the duty magistrate, who granted a transit remand until June 9 for their transfer to the NIA special court in Guwahati. The duo was part of the team that executed the deadly attack," it added.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the violence between the Imphal valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre imposed President's Rule in Manipur on February 13 this year after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The violence started after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute a little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts. PTI AKV ARI