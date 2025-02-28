NIA arrests top leader of Naxal frontal organisation

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) A top leader of a frontal organisation linked to the banned CPI(Maoist) has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency, according to a statement issued on Friday.

Raghu Midiyami, a leader of Moolwasi Bachao Manch (MBM), was taken into custody by the NIA on Thursday in connection with its probe into the Chhattisgarh terror funding case.

MBM is also banned by the Chhattisgarh government.

"The outfit has been engaged in collection, storage and disbursal of funds for CPI (Maoist) to further their anti-India agenda. NIA probes revealed that Raghu Midiyami was the nodal person for the distribution of the funds at the local level for staging and sustaining CPI(Maoist)-led protests," said the statement issued by the probe agency.

Subsequent investigations revealed Midiyami to be a leader of MBM, it said.

The Chhattisgarh Police in November 2023 arrested two accused in the case that was taken over by NIA in February last year.

Police had recovered Rs 6 lakh cash from the arrested duo who were members/ over-ground workers of MBM, the statement said.