NIA arrests two accused involved in brutal killing of woman in ethnic violence-hit Manipur's Jiribam

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two persons belonging to banned militant groups for their alleged involvement in the brutal killing of a woman in ethnic violence-hit Manipur's Jiribam district last year, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Nongthombam Meiraba and Sagolsem Sanatomba alias Surchandra Singh alias Piba, they said.

The 31-year-old tribal woman, who was killed on November 7, was subjected to third-degree torture and suffered 99 per cent burns, according to her autopsy report.

Several body parts and limbs of the victim were missing and visceras for chemical analysis could not be collected as most were charred and unrecognisable, according to the report.

"Right upper limb and parts of both lower limbs and the facial structure found missing," it stated.

Highlighting the unimaginable condition of the body and torture meted out on her, the report said, "Burnt and separated fragments of bone did not show any signs of vital reaction indicating the post mortem nature of separation." In a statement issued Tuesday night, the NIA said the two accused were arrested "for their involvement in the brutal killing of a woman and burning and looting of houses by armed militants in Zairawn village in Jiribam district of Manipur in November last year".

Accused Meiraba, hailing from the Bishnupur district and belonging to the proscribed insurgent group United National Liberation Front (UNLF), was allegedly involved in the shooting of the woman identified as Zosangkim in the Zairawn village, the statement said.

The other accused, Sanatomba of the Thoubal district, was a member of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) -- another insurgent outfit in Manipur -- and was allegedly part of the group involved in the carnage, it said.

The duo are in the NIA custody till May 17, the statement said.

Over 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between the Imphal valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre imposed the President’s Rule in Manipur on February 13 this year after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The violence started after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Incidentally, the ethnically diverse Jiribam, which was largely untouched by the clashes, witnessed violence after the mutilated body of a farmer was found in a field in June last year.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute a little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

The NIA has also arrested a cadre of the militant KCP-PWG (Kangleipak Communist Party-People’s War Group) faction in a murder and abduction case relating to the 2023 ethnic clashes in Manipur.

Waikhom Rohit Singh of Thoubal Pakhangkhong Leirak, Thoubal district, was picked up by an NIA team for his alleged involvement in the conspiracy and execution of the crime in the case, it said.

He is currently in judicial custody after completing his remand with the NIA, the probe agency said.

"In November 2023, a CRPF team deployed on naka duty in Kangchup Chingkhong area of Imphal West district had detained a Bolero vehicle. The vehicle was found carrying five persons belonging to one of the two main communities involved in the ethnic clashes in the north-eastern state.

"A large mob of angry persons belonging to the rival community had then gathered around and forcibly taken away four of the individuals while one had managed to escape. The bodies of three of the four persons were recovered later," the NIA said, giving details of the case.

The NIA, which took over the case in February 2024 on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of India, is continuing with the investigation, it said in another statement.