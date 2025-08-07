NIA arrests two men for involvement in trafficking youth to US via dunki route

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested two accused for involvement in trafficking of youth to the US via the infamous dunki route.

The term dunki, believed to have originated from the word donkey, refers to an illegal pathway that immigrants take to enter countries like the United States without proper documentation.

The accused, Ravi Kumar and Gopal Singh, were taken into custody during extensive searches at four locations in Haryana and Punjab, a statement issued by the NIA said.

While two locations were searched in Haryana's Karnal district, NIA teams converged on one location each in Yamuna Nagar (Haryana) and Gurdaspur (Punjab) Thursday morning.

The digital devices and other material seized during the searches is being examined for further evidence about the criminal conspiracy linked to the immigration racket, the probe agency said.

NIA investigations revealed that Ravi and Gopal, both hailing from Karnal district, were part of a transnational syndicate that lured Indian citizens with false promises of legal travel to the US.

"Gopal had conspired with Jai Kumar, another key accused, and Ravi in the illegal immigration of several victims. He not only managed hotel bookings and the travel itineraries of the victims but also acted as an agent for other co-victims," the statement said.

He assisted other accused in collecting payments from the victims and their families, according to the NIA findings so far.

The case relates to the illegal immigration to the US of Shubham Saini, a resident of Naraingarh, Haryana.

In January, he was apprehended by US authorities at the border and deported to India.

In his complaint to Naraingarh police, Saini had revealed that he was taken to the US through South and Central American countries.

He was held in captivity abroad, and subjected to abuse and extortion at multiple stages, the NIA said, adding that a total of Rs 42 lakhs was paid in parts by him and his family to the syndicate.

The NIA is continuing with its investigation in the case, which has major international linkages, to identify and arrest others involved in the conspiracy, it added. PTI AKV NB