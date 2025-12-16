NIA arrests two more accused in 2019 Ramalingam murder case

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two accused, including a proclaimed offender, in connection with the killing of PMK worker Ramalingam in 2019 in Tamil Nadu, officials said on Tuesday.

The NIA arrested Mohammed Ali Jinnah of Thanjavur district who was declared a proclaimed offender and also carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh for his arrest, they said.

Ramalingam, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) worker, was hacked to death in Thanjavur on February 5, 2019, allegedly by members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

NIA investigations have revealed the role of Jinnah, a former Thanjavur district president of PFI, in conspiring, supervising and coordinating with other accused in the brutal killing.

The agency, which caught Jinnah on the basis of information from the Tamil Nadu Police's ATS unit, on Tuesday also arrested Asmath for harbouring Jinnah for the past several years, a statement issued by the NIA said.

Last week, the NIA had arrested two more absconding proclaimed offenders and three other harbourers in the case, it said.

The anti-terror agency, which took over the probe from the Thiruvidaimaruthur police on March 7, 2019 and filed the chargesheet in August 2019, is continuing to investigate the conspiracy behind the murder, the statement added.