NIA arrests two persons in Villianur bomb blast case after searches in Puducherry central prison

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Thursday arrested two persons accused in the 2023 Villianur bomb blast and murder case after extensive searches at four locations in Puducherry, including the central prison.

The arrested accused -- identified as Heram alias Karthi alias TR and Udhayakumar alias Kumar -- have been arrested for leaking sensitive information including the names and other details about protected witnesses, the NIA said in a statement.

The case pertains to the brutal killing of BJP functionary Senthil Kumaran at Villianur in 2023.

At around 9.30 pm on March 26 that year, six bike-borne assailants had hurled a country-made bomb to stun the victim before hacking him to death using machetes and knives.

NIA investigation revealed that Heram and Udhayakumar had colluded with others, including the prime accused Nithyanandam alias Nithi, to obtain the names, identities and mobile numbers of the protected witnesses.

Nithi and 12 others were chargesheeted in the case on September 21, 2023.

While Nithi is lodged in Yanam prison, the other accused are placed in the central prison in Kalapet, Puducherry.

Recent intelligence inputs indicated that Nithi and his associates had illicitly obtained the names and identities of protected witnesses and this information was allegedly used to threaten and coerce them, the NIA said.

Following up on the inputs, the NIA on Thursday conducted coordinated searches at the central prison, the Yanam jail and two other locations.

They seized mobile phones, SIM cards and other incriminating documents, including materials revealing identities of the protected witnesses, the statement said.

"The agency is continuing with its investigation to uncover the larger criminal conspiracy behind the killing, and to identify others who violated Section 17 of the NIA Act and Section 44 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 to reveal the identity of the protected witnesses and jeopardise their safety," it added. PTI AKV RUK RUK