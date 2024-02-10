NIA carries out raids to dismantle terror infrastructure in J&K

Jammu, Feb 10 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids here on Saturday as part of its crackdown against elements allegedly involved in terror funding and radicalisation of youngsters, officials said.

Advertisment

The raids are underway at different places, including Gujjar Nagar and Shaheedi Chowk in Jammu city, they added.

The officials said a private school and premises linked to three of its functionaries, including the house of the chairman, were raided by the NIA sleuths.

Further details are awaited, the officials said. PTI TAS RC