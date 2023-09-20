NIA cash reward on Canada-based terrorist Landa a stark reminder of how Trudeau turned blind eye to Khalistanis

New Delhi: In a stark reminder to Canada about how it has allowed its soil to be used for anti- India activities, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday declared a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for providing information leading to the arrest of Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa who has been hiding in Canada for the last six years at least.

Landa is believed to be in hiding in Edmonton in Canada and despite providing information to Canada about him, its police is yet to arrest him.

The declaration of award came following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s nil-on-evidence so-called “credible allegation” that Indian agents were behind the killing of another Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 18 this year.

For years, Canada has ignored evidence against terrorists like Nijjar and Landa and a few other gangsters like Goldy Brar who openly carry out their criminal and terrorist activities from Canadian soil.

Besides Landa, the NIA also declared the same reward on information leading to the arrest of Pakistan-based Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda.

“A cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each has also been declared by the NIA for information on three associates of these terrorists, namely Parminder Singh Kaira alias Pattu, Satnam Singh alias Satta and Yadvinder Singh alias Yadda,” the NIA said.



All five terrorists are wanted in the NIA case relating to the Khalistani terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International or BKI. They are accused of terrorist activities as well as smuggling of narcotics into Punjab and also through extensive extortion from businessmen and other prominent individuals, the NIA said.



The agency said its investigations have further shown that these terrorists have been engaged in recruiting new members for the BKI by promising them monetary benefits.



Rinda is originally a resident of Nanded in Maharashtra while Landa was a native of village Harike in Tarn Taran of Punjab.

Both Rinda and Landa started as criminals but later got involved in terrorist activities.

Landa is alleged to be the mastermind of Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali and the Sarhali police station in Punjab.