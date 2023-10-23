NIA cautions people about fake messages circulating on social media on its behalf

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said people are welcome to share information about terror activities and elements but alerted them about certain “false and misleading” messages circulating on some social media platforms on its behalf.

The NIA said this while rejecting a post in Hindi shared multiple times on social media to seek information on any wrongdoing by Muslims in the country.

“It has come to notice that certain false and misleading messages, purportedly issued by NIA, are being circulated on some social media platforms. Everyone is hereby informed that NIA has not issued any such message asking for such information,” the federal anti-terror agency said in a statement here on Sunday.

It said such messages are “totally false, fake and malicious and are a part of a mischievous design to mislead the public”.

During investigations by the NIA, the statement said it had come to notice that proscribed terror group Islamic State was targeting gullible Indian youths and radicalising them through false propaganda to further its violent and unlawful designs.

“Therefore, an appeal was made in September 2021 that any such suspicious activity may be reported to the authorities, including the NIA on its landline number: 011-24368800.

“We again appeal to the people not to be misled by such fake and false messages like we had in July 2022. We request the public not to believe, propagate or forward such false messages,” the statement said.

It said all requests by NIA to the public are made on its official handle on X (formerly Twitter) @NIA_India only, and not by forwarding messages on any other social media platforms.

“However, everyone is welcome to join hands with the NIA in safeguarding our country and its people against terrorism by sharing information about terrorist activities and elements,” the agency said. PTI SKL KVK KVK