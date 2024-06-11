NIA charge-sheets 2 PLFI members for conspiring to attack security forces, extorting money

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) The NIA on Tuesday charge-sheeted two members of the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) for being part of a conspiracy to attack security forces and extort money from railway contractors, businessmen and others, a statement issued by the agency said.

The charge-sheet against Nivesh Kumar alias Nivesh Poddar and Raman Kumar Sonu alias Sonu Pandit was filed before the NIA special court in Ranchi, a National Investigation Agency said.

The members of the proscribed outfit were involved in the conspiracy to strengthen and revive the PLFI which is engaged in waging a war against the government of India, it said.

They were engaged in generating funds through extortion from coal traders, transporters, railway contractors, businessmen and others in Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, according to NIA investigations.

Along with other PLFI members, they were also involved in a conspiracy to carry out terror attacks on security forces, murder, arson and attacks with explosives and IEDs to create terror in society, the statement said.

The conspiracy had been hatched by PLFI central committee members Martin Kerkatta and Durga Singh who along with Krishna Yadav alias Sultan commanded the outfit's armed squad, it added.

NIA investigations have also identified other PLFI members involved in the conspiracy. They were working with the charge-sheeted accused in carrying out various anti-national and unlawful activities such as recruitment and procurement of arms and ammunition for the PLFI apart from collecting levy, the statement said.