NIA charge sheets CPI (maoist) cadre in 2022 Jharkhand ex-MLA attack case

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency has charge-sheeted one more accused in the case related to the attack on a former MLA from Jharkhand, in which two police personnel were killed by CPI (maoist) cadre, an official statement said on Saturday.

In its third supplementary charge sheet fled before the NIA special court in Ranchi on Friday, accused Mone Tiyu alias Mone Dada alias Mone Tiyu Angariya from West Singhbhum of Jharkhand, has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act, it said.

The case relates to the attack on former MLA Gurucharan Nayak at a school in Jhilrua in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand on January 4, 2022.

Fourteen people were charge-sheeted by the NIA in December 2022 in the first, and two in the second supplementary charge sheet in May 2023.

Investigations by the NIA, which took over the case on June 30, 2022, had revealed that Mone Tiyu, an armed cadre of CPI (maoist), was part of the special action team formed for the execution of the instant crime, said the statement issued by the probe agency.

"He and his co-accused had looted the service INSAS rifle of one of the bodyguards of the former MLA and killed him and another cop during the commission of the crime," it added.

The former MLA had escaped the attack. PTI AKV RHL