NIA charge-sheets Jharkhand man suspected to be part of naxal conspiracy to attack security forces

Ranchi, Jul 27 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday charge-sheeted another accused for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy hatched by naxals to attack security forces in Jharkhand.

The case, taken over by the NIA in June 2022, is related to indiscriminate firing by active cadres and operatives of CPI (Maoist) on a joint team of police state and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) when they were on the way to Bahabar Jungle at Harkatta Toli and Banglapat in Jharkhand, officials said.

Pradip Singh Chero, a resident of Jharkhand, is the 23rd accused charge-sheeted in the case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, they said.

The charge sheet was filed in a special NIA court here, the officials said.

Accused Chero was part of the conspiracy by the proscribed CPI (Maoist) to attack security forces in Jharkhand to avenge the arrest of their top commander Prashant Bose, they said.

NIA investigations have exposed the involvement of various CPI (Maoist) armed cadres and overground supporters in the case.

At the time of the incident, a large number of CPI (Maoist) cadres, led by Regional Commander Ravindra Ganjhu, had assembled in the forest area of Bulbul, Lohardaga, to hatch the conspiracy to attack the security forces, the officials said.

Ganjhu was joined by active CPI (Maoist) cadres Balram Oraon and Muneshwar Ganjhu, along with 45-60 others, they said.

Security forces, comprising the state police and CRPF, had launched a joint search operation during which they were attacked by armed CPI (Maoist) cadres who opened indiscriminate firing.

A subsequent combing operation had led to the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition, the officials added.