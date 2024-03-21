NIA charge sheets three in ISIS terror module case; exposes global linkages

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Thursday charge sheeted three people in a court here for hatching conspiracy, fabrication of explosives, recruitment and fund-raising for the global terror organisation ISIS through a Maharashtra-based module.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Rizwan Ashraf of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Mohammed Arshad Warsi of Dehradun in Uttarakhand and Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam of Hazaribagh in Jharkhand, were actively involved in promoting anti-India agenda of the proscribed terror outfit, the NIA said in a statement.

"During its investigations into the Borivali-Padgha (Maharashtra) ISIS terror module case, the agency had seized incriminating material related to manufacturing of explosives and fabrication of IEDs, along with propaganda magazines like ‘Voice of Hind’, ‘Rumiyah’, ‘Khilafat’, ‘Dabiq’ published by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)," the NIA said in the statement.

Investigations had revealed that the trio had been sharing digital files related to the fabrication of IEDs with their contacts, it said.

They were also found to be actively raising funds for their terror plans and designs for furtherance of the ISIS activities and promotion of its extremist and violent ideology, the statement said.

NIA investigations further revealed that the accused had carried out acts preparatory to unleashing terrorist attacks, including recruitment of vulnerable youth into the organisation.

Accused Mohammed Ashraf had taken ‘bayath’ (pledge of allegiance) from another arrested accused Saquib Nachan alias Amir-e-Hind, the federal agency said.

Ashraf, in turn, had given bayath to the other accused, as part of a bigger conspiracy to spread terror among the people, it added.

The accused had all conspired to endanger the safety and security of India, its secular ethos and culture, and the democratic systems of governance, the NIA said.

The charge sheet, filed on Thursday before the NIA special court, Patiala House, New Delhi, has exposed international linkages and involvement of foreign-based handlers of ISIS, it said.

A case was registered by the NIA on November 6 last year against Shahnawaz Alam and others in connection with a conspiracy to carry out terrorist activities on the directions of their ISIS handlers, the statement said.

The NIA has been investigating various ISIS modules active in the country with the intent to dismantle the nefarious terror networks, it added. PTI AKV RHL