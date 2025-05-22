NIA charge sheets two accused for recruiting youth into armed wing of CPI (Maoist) in Kerala

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted two more accused in the 2022 Kerala case relating to recruitment of youth into the armed wing of the banned CPI (Maoist) terrorist organisation, an official statement on Thursday said.

The supplementary charge sheet has been filed before the NIA special court in Ernakulam against R Ragavendran alias Raghavendra and B G Krishnamurthy alias Vijay alias Babanna, it said.

The charge sheet was filed in the case registered suo moto by the NIA in February 2022 related to recruitment of cadres into the CPI (Maoist) and its armed wing PLGA (People's Liberation Guerrilla Army).

It also involved organising camps to further the activities of the Maoist organisation and its frontal outfit with the aim of destabilising the country, said the statement issued by the probe agency.

Krishnamurthy, a central committee member of the CPI (Maoist), imparted arms and ideological training to other accused in the forest of the Western Ghats to equip them to wage war against the nation, as per the NIA investigation.

Hailing from Karanataka's Chikkamangalur district, he had been inducted into Kabani Dalam squad of the CPI (Maoist) to organise terrorist camps to train the Under Ground (UG) cadres of the banned outfit, the statement said.

Ragavendran of Vellore, Tamil Nadu, was a part of the terror camp, the NIA investigations in this case had further revealed. PTI AKV AS AS