NIA charge-sheets two, including Libya-based ISIS terrorist, for promoting anti-India agenda

Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Friday charge-sheeted two men, including a Libya-based ISIS terrorist, for allegedly being part of a conspiracy to promote anti-India agenda.

They had conspired to recruit vulnerable youth to carry out terror attacks at sensitive installations across India, said the anti-terror agency in a statement.

"Mohammed Zoheb Khan, arrested by NIA in February this year following searches at multiple locations, has been charge-sheeted by NIA along with Libya-based Mohammed Shoeb Khan in the conspiracy to promote ISIS' anti-India agenda," it said.

The charge sheet, filed on Friday before an NIA special court here, named the duo as key conspirators in the ISIS terror conspiracy case connected with the "global terror network's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Maharashtra, linked module".

Investigations into the case by the anti-terror agency have revealed a web of anti-India activities involving the two accused.

The NIA, which has been working to dismantle the ISIS network of modules in India, found the two men had taken a pledge of allegiance towards the self-proclaimed Khalifa of ISIS.

The accused, who had planned to flee to Afghanistan or Turkey after executing a series of terror attacks in India as part of the conspiracy, were also found to be actively involved in developing a website for the promotion of the extremist and violent ideology of ISIS, the statement said.

They planned to attract youth from around the world into the ISIS fold through the website, the NIA said.

Investigations further revealed that Mohammed Zoheb Khan, who was recruited by Mohammed Shoeb Khan, had created a WhatsApp group.

He had added more than 50 youths from Aurangabad area to the group with the intent to radicalise and recruit them for furthering the nefarious activities of ISIS in India, the NIA said.

The accused had been sharing videos related to the manufacturing of explosives and fabrication of IEDs.

"They had also prepared a detailed plan of action, which included planning, preparation and execution of terror attacks at multiple places in India and actions to be taken after the execution of attacks," it said.

The accused had conspired to endanger the safety and security of India, its secular ethos and culture, and the democratic systems of governance, NIA investigations had revealed. PTI AKV AKV NSD NSD