NIA charges 3 Hizb ut-Tahrir operatives for conspiring to establish Islamic Caliphate in India

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted three Hizb ut-Tahrir (HuT) terror operatives for involvement in a conspiracy to propagate the banned terrorist outfit's ideology, and raise funds from foreign and other sources for promoting its activities, an official statement issued on Friday said.

Kabeer Ahmed Aliyar alias Kabeer Ahmed, Aziz Ahamed alias Aziz Ahmed alias Jaleel Aziz Ahmed, and Bava Bahrudeen alias Mannai Bava have been named in the charge sheet filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, in the case, it said.

"The accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy with HuT office bearers to establish an Islamic Caliphate in India by seeking military assistance from forces inimical to India, and enforce the constitution written by HuT's founder, Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani," said the statement issued by the probe agency.

Investigations revealed the trio had also planned to secure support from the Pakistan Army through "Haj and Umrah travellers", it said.

"The accused were engaged in recruiting vulnerable youth to the secret bayan classes of HuT and were radicalised into the ideology of HuT, which was banned, along with all its manifestations and front organisations, by the government of India in October last year," the NIA said.

The chargesheeted accused had also organised an exhibition showcasing the military might of Islamic nations like Iran, Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan, with the intention of inviting them to overthrow the lawfully established government of India through violent jihad and war, it added.