NIA chargesheet against 3 Maoist operatives for collection, utilisation of illegal funds in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a chargesheet against three associates of a frontal organisation of a banned Naxal outfit in a case related to collection, disbursal and utilisation of illegal funds in Chhattisgarh.

All three, Gajendra Madvi, Laxman Kunjam and Raghu Midiyami, were office bearers of Moolwasi Bachao Manch (MBM), banned by the Chhattisgarh government in October 2024, a statement issued by the NIA said.

They have already been arrested for their involvement in the case.

The case pertains to the recovery of Rs 6 lakh in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh from two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) /members of Moolwasi Bachao Manch, namely Madvi and Kunjam.

"The duo were going to deposit the amount in different bank accounts on the directions of leaders of proscribed terrorist organisation CPI(Maoist)," the probe agency said.

The case was initially registered by the Bijapur police in March 2023 and the NIA took over the probe in February last year.

NIA investigations revealed that Midiyami was president of Moolwasi Bachao Manch Bastar division, a frontal organisation of CPI(Maoist).

"He was involved in activities like collection, storage, and disbursal of illegal funds for CPI(Maoist) and the affiliated frontal organisation - Moolwasi Bachao Manch. These funds were utilised by CPI(Maoist) to further their activities, including staging of protests against establishment of security camps and carrying out of developmental activities by the state in the hinterland," the statement said.

The funds were channelised by CPI(Maoist) through Moolwasi Bachao Manch and similar frontal outfits, and Midiyami was the nodal person engaged in distribution of funds at the local level, the investigations further revealed.