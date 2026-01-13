NIA chargesheet against key accused in CPI (Maoist) revival case

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against a key accused in a case related to the revival of the banned CPI (Maoist) terror outfit in the country's northern states.

Priyanshu Kashyap alias Nilesh, a resident of Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, has been named in the supplementary chargesheet filed before a special NIA court in Lucknow, officials said.

The anti-terror agency had earlier charge-sheeted two others, Ajay Singhal and Vishal Singh, in February and November last year, respectively, in the case.

The case relates to attempts by various leaders, cadres and sympathisers/over ground workers (OGWs) of the CPI (Maoist) to re-energise the terror organisation's decrepit influence in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

An active member of the CPI (Maoist), Priyanshu was an in-charge of the outfit's Area Cell Committee in Delhi and Sub-Zonal Committee (SZC) in Rohtak, a statement issued by the NIA said.

Arrested in July 2025, he was found by NIA to be engaged in ideological indoctrination, recruitment and mobilisation for CPI (Maoist), and was also involved in the revival of front organisations and dissemination of banned material for the banned outfit, it said.

NIA investigations further revealed that Priyanshu had carried out his underground activities under false identity, using clandestine methods.

He was found in possession of various incriminating underground and operational documents of CPI (Maoist), leading to the filing of charges against him, the statement said.