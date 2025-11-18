NIA chargesheets 10 men for involvement in minor Bangladeshi girl's trafficking

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency has chargesheeted 10 men accused of trafficking a minor Bangladeshi girl from across the eastern border into Odisha, officials said on Tuesday.

In its chargesheet filed before an NIA special court in Bhubaneswar, the agency has charged the accused with luring the girl with the promise of employment and then pushing her into immoral trafficking to make money, they said.

The accused took advantage of her family’s poor financial condition to execute their plan, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) found during the investigation, which exposed a major human trafficking network.

Initially, Odisha Police filed two chargesheets in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court against six accused persons, an NIA statement said.

After taking over the probe, the NIA conducted searches in multiple locations in West Bengal and arrested two more accused.

Examination of their social media accounts and financial transactions led to the arrest of two of their associates, the statement said.

Accordingly, the agency has filed the chargesheet against all 10 accused, it said.