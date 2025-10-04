NIA chargesheets 11 accused in BKI-orchestrated terror attack on Punjab police station

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday chargesheeted 11 accused persons for their involvement in a terror attack on a police station in Punjab orchestrated by a banned Khalistani outfit, officials said.

The accused, who are all under arrest, have been charged under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, and Explosive Substances Act in the chargesheet filed before an special NIA court in Mohali, Punjab, an official statement said.

Another 11 accused identified in the case are still absconding.

Foreign-based handlers of the proscribed terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), namely Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, Mannu Agwan and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Navasherian, had publicly claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place late at night on April 6 this year, the statement said.

The rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the Qila Lal Singh police station in Batala district was executed by BKI members, with active support from foreign-based operatives, with the intent to spread terror and promote the agenda of anti-India groups, it said.

Investigations by the NIA, which took over the case from the state police in May, revealed that the conspiracy was directed by foreign-based terror operatives, who exploited family ties and other vulnerabilities.

They used social media platforms to radicalise and recruit vulnerable youth from Punjab to unleash terrorism against India, the probe agency said.

The NIA is continuing to investigate the case in an effort to nab the absconders and any other unidentified conspirators involved in the attack, it added. PTI AKV ARI