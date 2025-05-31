NIA chargesheets 2 accused involved in conspiracy to attack security forces in Jharkhand

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Two more accused have been chargesheeted by the NIA in a 2022 case relating to seizure of arms and ammunition as part of a conspiracy by the banned CPI (Maoist) terror group to attack security forces in Jharkhand, an official statement said on Saturday.

With the National Investigation Agency (NIA) pressing charges against Ranthu Oraon and Niraj Singh Kherwar, both hailing from Jharkhand, the total number of accused chargesheeted in the case has gone up to 25.

The duo was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosive Substance Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the chargesheet filed before a special court in Ranchi on Friday, said the statement issued by the NIA.

Acting on a tip-off, the local police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, in February 2022, launched a joint search operation in the forest area of Bulbul, Lohardaga, Jharkhand, where CPI (Maoist) cadres had gathered to plan an attack on security forces in the Bauxite Mines Area to take revenge against the arrest of their top commander, Prashant Bose, it said.

The gathering was led by the terror organisation’s regional commander Ravindra Ganjhu, along with active cadres Balram Oraon, Muneshwar Ganjhu and 45-60 other cadres, the statement said.

On their way to Bahabar Jungle, the security forces had come under indiscriminate firing by the CPI (Maoist) cadres at Harkatta Toli and Bangla Pat, it said.

An encounter followed, after which the security forces extensively searched the area and seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition, the statement said.

Jharkhand Police had initially chargesheeted nine people in the case, it said.

Subsequently, between August 2023 and May 2025, the NIA filed five supplementary charge sheets against 23 people, the statement said.

This included nine accused already chargesheeted by Jharkhand Police and further charged under new sections by the NIA.

The NIA, during investigation, found that the conspiracy was aimed at carrying out terrorist and violent acts and armed rebellion to threaten the integrity, security, and sovereignty of the nation, and destabilising the government, the statement said.

"Credible evidence collected by NIA against the arrested accused, including zonal commander, sub-zonal commander, area commander and armed cadres, had also revealed complicity of other CPI (Maoist) cadres and overground supporters. NIA is hunting out the other co-conspirators as part of its efforts to dismantle the CPI (Maoist) network in the country," it added. PTI AKV RHL