NIA chargesheets 2 active members of banned CPI (Maoist) outfit

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted two more accused in a CPI (Maoist) terror-conspiracy case relating to a seizure of gelatine sticks and other incriminating material in Jharkhand, an official statement issued on Friday said.

The accused have been identified as Jaipal Deogam of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district and Budru Padam alias Rohit Padam of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, it said.

The second supplementary chargesheet was filed against the duo before the NIA special court in Ranchi, the statement issued by the probe agency said.

The NIA had seized cash amounting to Rs 10.5 lakh, walkie-talkie sets, a Samsung tablet, a power bank, a radio set, levy collection receipts, pull through, gelatine sticks and other incriminating things found buried in a forest area between Husipi and Rajabhasa villages in West Singhbhum.

The seizures were made on the basis of the disclosures of accused Rajesh Deogam, who was chargesheeted by the NIA in July. The local police registered the case against five persons in March 2024.

The two accused chargesheeted on Friday were active members of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) terror organisation, according to the NIA's investigations.

They were found involved in a conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, and were engaged in organising meetings and extorting money from contractors and traders, as well as in handling arms for the outfit, the NIA said.

The accused also provided shelter to armed cadre of the CPI (Maoist) as part of the conspiracy aimed at furthering the terror and criminal activities of the organisation, it added. PTI AKV RC