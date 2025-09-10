NIA chargesheets 2 Maoists for attacking Kerala Forest Development Corporation's Wayanad office

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted two more accused in the 2023 Maoist attack on the Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC) office in Wayanad, an official statement issued on Wednesday said.

Santhosh Kumar A alias Raja and H S Ravindra alias Kottehonda Ravi alias Manoj have been named in the supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA special court at Ernakulam in Kerala, it said.

The NIA had earlier chargesheeted three other accused -- C P Moideen, Manoj P M and P K Soman -- in the case.

All five, identified as members of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) terror organisation, had been earlier arrested by NIA, which took over the investigation from the Thalapuzha police in October last year, said the statement issued by the probe agency.

Armed with deadly weapons, the five accused had, on September 28, 2023, criminally trespassed into the KFDC office at Wayanad.

The slogan-shouting CPI (Maoist) members had forcibly restrained the manager, threatened the other staff members at gunpoint, damaged public property and pasted posters of CPI (Maoist) in the office premises, the NIA said. PTI AKV AKV KSS KSS