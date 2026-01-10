NIA chargesheets 2 more accused for involvement in plot to carry out IED blast in Assam

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency has chargesheeted two more accused in the Assam Independence Day IED seizure case of 2024, officials said on Saturday.

In its supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA special court in Guwahati on Friday, the anti-terror agency has indicted Bhargab Gogoi and Sumu Gogoi, they said.

This takes the total number of accused chargesheeted in the case to five, as the NIA, in June last year, charged three other accused in the case.

The duo, both residents of Dibrugarh district of Assam, were arrested in June 2025 by NIA, which took over the case from the Dispur police in September 2024.

NIA investigations had revealed that the two men had provided terror funds to chargesheeted accused Jahnu Boruah, who had confessed to planting four of the 11 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) that police seized in August 2024, a statement issued by the probe agency said.

The IEDs had been planted as part of a protest and Independence Day boycott call given by United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) or ULFA(I) chief Paresh Baruah, it said.

The Assam Police had initially registered the case at Dispur police station, relating to the conspiracy by the banned terror outfit ULFA(I) to wage war against the Government of India by attempting to carry out multiple IED blasts across Assam.