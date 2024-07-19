NIA chargesheets 3 maoists in 2021 attack on security forces in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Jul 19 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Friday chargesheeted three more cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) in the 2021 attack on security forces in Chhattisgarh which killed 22 personnel dead and several others injured.

The agency filed its supplementary charge sheet before the NIA special court in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, against the accused -- Rakesh Bhogam alias Kunjam Umesh alias Badru, Madkam Unga alias Ungal and Sodi Mangi.

This takes the total number of persons chargesheeted in the case, registered suo moto by NIA in June 2021, to 49, an official statement said.

The original charge sheet had named 23 accused in December 2022, followed by 17 and six more in 2023 through two supplementary charge sheets, respectively.

Armed cadres of CPI (Maoist) had carried out the deadly attack on the directions of top leaders of the proscribed outfit, using automatic weapons and Barrel Grenade Launchers (BGLs), said the statement issued by the NIA.

"They had launched the assault on combined teams of DRG, CoBRA and CRPF that were conducting search operations against Maoist cadres near Tekalgudiyam village, Tarrem. The assailants had also looted weapons from security forces during the attack, besides kidnapping one CoBRA soldier, who was later released," it said.

As per NIA investigations, the three accused charge sheeted on Friday were active cadres of CPI (Maoist), and had actively participated in the gruesome attack on the security forces as part of the conspiracy to wage a war against the government of India.

They were found to be in possession of illegal/prohibited arms and ammunition, the probe agency said. PTI AKV AKV TIR TIR