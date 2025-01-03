NIA chargesheets 4 Naxals for killing youth on suspicion of being police informer

Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted four members of the banned CPI (Maoist) for the abduction and killing of a youth in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli for being a police informer and an RSS member, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The accused -- identified as Doba Wadde, Ravi Pallo, Sattu Mahaka and Komati Mahaka -- have been accused of abduction and murder of Dinesh Pusu Gawde in November 2023, it said.

They had allegedly kidnapped and killed Gawde on suspicion of being a police informer and a member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said the statement issued by the NIA.

In its chargesheet filed before the NIA special court here on Thursday, the agency said the accused were active members of CPI (Maoist) and had committed the crime in furtherance of the outfit's conspiracy to spread terror in the minds of the local villagers.

Their act was also aimed at threatening villagers against sharing any information about naxal activities/movements with the security forces, it said. The case was initially registered at the Dhodraj police station by the Gadchiroli Police, which arrested the accused and seized a "Bharmar gun, along with explosives and incriminating materials at their instance".

The NIA took over the case in October 2024 and has now chargesheeted the accused, all residents of Gadchiroli district. PTI AKV AKV TIR TIR