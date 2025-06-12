NIA chargesheets another accused in RSS leader murder case

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday chargesheeted another accused in the case relating to the murder of RSS leader Sreenivasan by members of the banned outfit, Popular Front of India (PFI), in Kerala, officials said.

In a supplementary charge sheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Ernakulam (Kerala), Rafeek M S has been charged under various sections of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, they said.

He is the 64th accused to be chargesheeted in the case, the officials said.

The murder conspiracy was part of PFI’s nefarious agenda to establish Islamic rule in India by 2047, a statement issued by the NIA said.

The NIA has so far identified 71 accused in the case, and is continuing with its investigation and search to nab the eight absconders still evading arrest.

Rafeek, an active cadre of PFI, had conspired with other accused persons involved in the terror attack on Sreenivasan, as per NIA investigations.

"He had knowingly harboured Muhammed Shefeek, a key member of the conspiracy and the recce team involved in the murder. Rafeek had also destroyed evidence, and even continued to harbour Shefeek after the attack despite PFI being banned by the government of India in September 2022," the statement said.

Sreeenivisan, a leader of RSS, was murdered on April 16, 2022.

NIA investigations have further revealed that Rafeek had undergone arms and physical training at a PFI centre in the Periyar Valley campus, Aluva, Ernakulam, on various occasions as part of the preparation to commit terrorist acts on behalf of PFI, it added.