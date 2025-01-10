NIA chargesheets Bihar man for being part of Lashkar's terror conspiracy

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted a Bihar-native for allegedly being part of conspiracy by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit to carry out terror acts in India.

The NIA has charged Vikram Kumar alias Chota Usman, a native of Bihar's Begusarai, under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) in a supplementary chargesheet filed before a court in Bengaluru, according to an official statement.

The case, which NIA took over from the Bengaluru city police in October 2023, relates to the seizure of arms, ammunition and digital devices, including two walkie-talkies, from the accused who conspired to commit terror activities in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

"The conspiracy was aimed at promoting the proscribed terrorist organisation LeT's goal to disrupt India's unity, integrity, security and sovereignty," read the statement issued by the NIA.

Kumar had come in contact with T Naseer, a life convict in a terror case, at the Bengaluru central prison.

Along with others, Kumar, who was in jail in a 2017-18 murder case, was radicalised by Naseer, the probe agency said.

Following his release, Kumar remained in touch with Naseer and Junaid Ahmed, an absconder, it said.

In May 2023, acting on Ahmed's instructions, Kumar collected a parcel containing hand grenades and walkie-talkies from Ambala, Haryana, and delivered it to another accused in Bengaluru.

The arms were intended to help Naseer's escape during a court transfer, the NIA said.

Ahmed also funded Kumar as part of the conspiracy to further LeT's activities, it said.

NIA had in January 2024 also chargesheeted eight people, including absconder Ahmed, in the case.

Investigation in the case, which originated in July 2023, and efforts to trace the absconding accused continue, the statement said. PTI AKV AKV VN VN