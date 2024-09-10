NIA chargesheets CEO of Laos-based company for being part of international human trafficking racket

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The NIA on Tuesday chargesheeted the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Laos-based Long Sheng company for his involvement in international human trafficking syndicate, alluring gullible youth on the pretext of job and eventually forcing them to commit online frauds, according to an official statement.

Shocking details of the investigation show that refusal by the trafficked youth to engage in cyber fraud in the Golden Triangle Laos led to starvation and lashing in locked rooms, it said.

"Some youth were even given electric shocks if they failed to meet their targets of befriending prospective victims on social media," said the statement issued by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The accused Sudarshan Darade, who was arrested by the NIA in June this year, has been named as a key culprit in the chargesheet filed before a court in Mumbai, it said.

The NIA investigations have revealed that Darade’s company, Long Sheng, based in Bokeo province of the Southeast Asian country, was actively involved in the racket relating to trafficking of youth to the Golden Triangle Laos ia Bangkok on the pretext of job offers.

The company would conduct WhatsApp interviews and send appointment letters to the youth, who, on reaching the destination, were forced to commit online crypto currency frauds, the statement said.

Darade is the sixth accused to be chargesheeted in the case and the third, after Jerry Jacob and Godfrey Alvares, to have been arrested, it said.

On Darade’s instructions, Jacob would arrange for the transportation of the Indian youth to the Golden Triangle Laos, the probe agency said.

A large amount of incriminating material has been recovered from Darade’s mobile phones.

Darade has also revealed details to the NIA regarding another wanted accused, Sunny Gonsalves, as well as foreign nationals Niu Niu and Elvis Du, who are still absconding, it said, adding the agency is following up on the information to get leads on the absconders.

"NIA is in constant touch with the identified/rescued victims to gather information about others involved in the racket and is also spreading awareness among youth about the dangers of engaging with unverified international companies for employment," the statement said. PTI AKV AS AS