NIA chargesheets five persons for supplying explosives to Naxals in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday chargesheeted five accused, including four absconders, in a 2024 case pertaining to the procurement and supply of explosives to the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation in Chhattisgarh.

Arrestee Manish Sodhi, along with fugitives Sodhi Kesa, Manila, Madkam Kesa and Sodhi Lakhma, all residents of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, have been indicted by the NIA, an official statement said.

Manish Sodhi alias Hurra was arrested in July this year by the NIA, which has so far chargesheeted seven persons in the case.

In its supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA special court in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, the agency has named all five for their active involvement in the procurement of explosives and other incriminating items for the banned outfit.

"The five accused were found to be in unlawful possession of incriminating materials intended to be used by CPI (Maoist) PLGA Battalion No1 members and the cadre active in the Jagargunda area of Sukma district," the statement said.

The People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) is the armed wing of the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

The Maoists had planned to prepare improvised explosive devices (IEDs) with the said materials for use against security forces, NIA investigations in the case have revealed, the statement said.

The case was originally registered by the state police following the arrest of two accused, Mantosh Mandal and S Nagarjun, on September 25, 2024.

"Based on their interrogation, the police had seized explosive materials, including tiffin bombs, detonators, potassium nitrate and aluminium metal powder, along with other incriminating material like packaging wrappers, Naxal literature and mobile phones," the probe agency said.

Further investigation in the case had led to the establishment of a trail of terror funds and a supply chain linking the seized materials, it said.

The NIA, which took over the case from the local police in December 2024, is continuing with its investigation in the case, the statement said. PTI AKV AKV ARB ARB