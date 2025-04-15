NIA chargesheets four more accused involved in brutal killing of Karnataka BJP leader

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday chargesheeted four more accused, three of whom are absconding, for their alleged involvement in the brutal murder of Karnataka BJP leader Praveen Nettaru in 2022 by cadres of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

In its second supplementary charge sheet, NIA has charged Abdul Nasir, Naushad, Abdul Rahaman and Ateeq Ahmed.

With this, the total number of chargesheeted accused in the case has risen to 27, including six who are absconding.

"Three of the four chargesheeted today are among the absconders. They have been identified as Abdul Nasir, Naushad and Abdul Rahaman," a statement issued by the probe agency said.

Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha district executive committee member, was hacked to death by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Bellare village of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka on July 26, 2022.

According to the findings of the NIA investigation, Nasir, Naushad and Abdul Rahaman, had provided shelter to the three main assailants in Mysore and Chamarajanagar districts of Karnataka and Erode district of Tamil Nadu.

Nasir and Rahaman were also involved in harbouring another accused Thufail M H in Bengaluru, the agency claimed.

The NIA, which had taken over the probe from Karnataka police, is trying to track down the absconding accused as part of its ongoing investigation in the case, the statement said.