NIA chargesheets gangster Aman Sahu's brother in Jharkhand coal mine attack case

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency has chargesheeted the younger brother of dreaded gangster Aman Sahu in the Jharkhand Tetariyakhand coal mine terror attack case, the probe agency said in a statement on Saturday.

The attack was perpetrated in December 2020 as part of a criminal conspiracy hatched by members of the Sujit Sinha and Aman Sahu terror gang with the objective of extortion and disruption of the colliery in Jharkhand's Latehar, it said.

Akash Kumar of Jharkhand's Ranchi district has been chargesheeted under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention)Act, according to the statement issued by the probe agency.

With this, the NIA has filed five chargesheets against 26 accused so far in the case.

The NIA, which took over the probe in March 2021, found during the investigation that Akash, currently in prison for his involvement in various criminal cases across Jharkhand, was directly involved in the mine attack conspiracy. He was engaged in harbouring, channelising and investing the terror funds, and in creating infrastructure for the terror gang, it said.

Akash was the financial node of the terrorist gang and had been collecting levy and extortion money through multiple channels. Using financial layering, he was laundering the extorted funds through various shell firms and other financial entities.

He was also investing the funds in a variety of assets belonging to Aman Sahu and his associates, the statement said.

The Aman Sahu gang has been involved in several heinous crimes in Jharkhand, including bombing, firing, arson, as well as firing on police officers and jail authorities, it said.

It has been involved in disrupting government work and law & order, besides terrorising businessmen and contractors for collecting extortion/levy, according to NIA investigations.

The gang has also forged connections with splinter Naxal organisations and other terror gangs outside the state to further its violent agenda, the NIA said.