NIA chargesheets hardcore ISIS operative for radicalising youth, raising funds for terror acts

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday chargesheeted another hardcore operative of the global terror organisation ISIS for radicalising youngsters and raising funds to spread violence in India, according to an official statement.

The accused Rizwan Ali alias Sami Ali alias Amir Khan alias Abu Salma alias Danish, a resident of Daryaganj in central Delhi, has been named in the chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court here under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, it said.

Rizwan Ali is the 21st ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) operative to be chargesheeted in the case relating to a conspiracy of recruitment and radicalisation of vulnerable youth into the banned outfit's ideology and fabrication of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), said the statement issued by the NIA.

The accused has been charged with sharing digital files related to IED fabrication with the other accused.

Besides carrying out several acts preparatory to unleashing of terrorist attacks, he was involved in raising funds to further the ISIS agenda to spread violence in India and destroy its secular ethos and democratic systems, as per the NIA investigations.

The accused had also taken ‘bayath’ (pledge of allegiance) from another arrested accused Shahnawaz Alam, a habitual offender in many previous terror cases controlled by handler Saquib Abdul Hamid Nachan, a self-styled Amir-e-Hind for ISIS in India, the probe agency said.

The NIA had originally chargesheeted three persons in March 2024 and filed its first supplementary chargesheet against 17 other accused in June 2024 in the case registered in November 2023.

During investigation, the NIA had seized several incriminating documents and data relating to manufacturing of explosives and fabrication of IEDs along with propaganda magazines like ‘Voice of Hind’, ‘Rumiyah’, ‘Khilafat’, ‘Dabiq’, published by the proscribed ISIS terror outfit. PTI AKV AS AS