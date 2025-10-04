NIA chargesheets key accused in BKI-linked Chandigarh grenade attack case

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted a key accused in the Chandigarh Sector 10 grenade attack case, masterminded by foreign-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorists, an official statement issued on Saturday said.

Abhijot Singh alias Babba alias Gopi, a Punjab resident who was arrested in April this year for his involvement in the attack, has been charged in the supplementary chargesheet filed before a special NIA court in Chandigarh on Friday, it said.

The attack, which targeted a retired Punjab Police officer, was part of a conspiracy to spread fear in the society, said the statement issued by the probe agency.

The conspiracy was orchestrated by Pakistan-based BKI terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, in collusion with US-based gangster Happy Passia, it said.

As per the NIA investigations, Passia was responsible for the recruitment and funding, and for providing weapons and explosives to the India-based operatives.

Both Rinda and Passia were chargesheeted as absconders, along with two arrested accused, Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, in March last year.

During the investigation, the NIA identified Abhijot as a co-conspirator in the case, leading to his arrest.

Investigations have revealed that Abhijot had travelled to Armenia in December 2023, where he came in contact with Passia's terror node Shamsher Shera, the statement said.

Shera had recruited Abhijot into Passia's terror gang.

Following his return to India mid-last year, Abhijot conducted a recce of the target in July 2024 and, along with Rohan, attempted to kill the retired officer in August 2024, the NIA said.

He had received funds from foreign-based BKI handlers for the job, it said.

Subsequently, in September 2024, Rohan and Vishal carried out the grenade attack, the probe agency said.

The September 2024 attack was intended to target the officer, whom the assailants believed to be the occupant of the house in Sector 10, Chandigarh.

The NIA is continuing with its efforts to trace other accused and associates involved in providing logistical support and terror hardware to the field operatives as part of the conspiracy, the statement said. PTI AKV RHL