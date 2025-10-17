NIA chargesheets man for helping Pak-based outfits in carrying out terror activities in J-K, TN

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted a man from Bihar for supporting proscribed terrorist organisations, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), in carrying out terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir and Tamil Nadu.

Akhalatur alias Mohammed Akhlaque Mujahid, hailing from Katihar district of Bihar, has been named in the chargesheet filed before the NIA special court at Poonamallee in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, an official statement said.

Employed as a labourer at a private construction site in Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu), the accused was arrested by Kayar, Chengalpattu Police, in April this year for his involvement in anti-national activities.

NIA, which took over the case in view of its gravity, found during investigation that the accused was in touch with LeT handlers in Pakistan through cyber space and conspired with them to target "kafirs" (non-believers of Islam) in Tamil Nadu, a statement issued by the probe agency said.

Investigations further revealed that Akhalatur also tried to contact arms and weapons dealers with the intent to purchase weapons to execute a Jihadi style attack to destabilise the country, it said.

"However, his plans were thwarted by NIA and other security agencies," the statement said, adding that the investigations in the case are continuing in a bid to curb radicalisation and violent extremism in India. PTI AKV AKV SKY SKY