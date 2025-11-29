NIA chargesheets man for involvement in revival of CPI (Maoist) in northern states

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Saturday chargesheeted an accused in a case relating to attempts by the banned CPI (Maoist) to revive its influence in the northern states.

The arrested accused, Vishal Singh alias Suraj, a resident of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, has been named in a chargesheet filed before a court in Lucknow, a statement issued by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

He is the second accused to be chargesheeted in the case, related to concerted attempts by leaders, cadres, and sympathisers or overground workers (OGWs) of CPI (Maoist) "to re-energise the organisation in the Northern Regional Bureau (NRB) states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh".

In February, the NIA had named Ajay Singhal alias Aman in the chargesheet.

As per NIA's investigation, the CPI (Maoist) member, Vishal, had spent 10 days in the Chhakarbandha/Pachrukhiya forest area to train the organisation's cadre on the handling and operation of a drone that he was carrying.

He also allegedly conducted cadre meetings with senior CPI (Maoist) leaders Pramod Mishra alias Sohan Da and Sandeep Yadav alias Rupesh Ji, central panel member of the Bihar Jharkhand Special Area Committee of CPI(Maoist), the probe agency said. PTI AKV PRK PRK